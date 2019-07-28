EPS for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Expected At $-0.01; First Horizon National (FHN) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see -83.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 76,485 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01

First Horizon National Corp (FHN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 118 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 126 cut down and sold their holdings in First Horizon National Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 269.71 million shares, down from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Horizon National Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 92 Increased: 69 New Position: 49.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Reports Second Quarter Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Elevates its Digital Banking and Marketing Team with Two Strategic Hires – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 16 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diebold Nixdorf Expands Services With First Horizon To Implement Enhanced Software And Security Solution Across Entire Fleet Of Self-Service Devices – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 3.79 million shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

Oak Hill Capital Management Llc holds 26.81% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation for 5.39 million shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 4.07 million shares or 6.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 2.99% invested in the company for 16.86 million shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 2.43% in the stock. Schneider Capital Management Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 498,419 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Navigator Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of NVGS in report on Friday, February 15 to “Overweight” rating.