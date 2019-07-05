EPS for Navient (NAVI) Expected At $0.52; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $2.51 Million

Analysts expect Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report $0.52 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.12% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. NAVI’s profit would be $124.43 million giving it 6.69 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Navient Corporation’s analysts see -5.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 731,176 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has declined 0.73% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 23/05/2018 – First Data to Acquire Navient’s Student Loan Technology Platform; 09/04/2018 – NAVIENT AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 15/03/2018 – Navient recognizes Wilmington employee for his efforts in supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 24/05/2018 – Navient reelects board at annual shareholder meeting; 21/05/2018 – Navient Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 17/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports local family homeless shelter; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Among 2 analysts covering Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Navient had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $1600 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 25 by JP Morgan. The stock of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Navient Corporation shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 45,993 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp accumulated 638,993 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 15 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 19,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 673 shares. Citigroup owns 295,947 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 200,000 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,261 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Alyeska Invest L P holds 276,340 shares.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Federal Family Education Loan Program Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It has a 9.1 P/E ratio. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans.

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA) stake by 31,593 shares to 646,389 valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jefferies Financial Group Inc stake by 53,455 shares and now owns 357,325 shares. At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 14 report. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

