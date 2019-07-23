EPS for Natus Medical (BABY) Expected At $0.30; Colgate-palmolive Company (CL) Shorts Down By 1.39%

Colgate-palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) had a decrease of 1.39% in short interest. CL’s SI was 11.06M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.39% from 11.22 million shares previously. With 3.90M avg volume, 3 days are for Colgate-palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s short sellers to cover CL’s short positions. The SI to Colgate-palmolive Company’s float is 1.37%. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 2.51 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Analysts expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. BABY’s profit would be $10.20M giving it 22.17 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Natus Medical Incorporated’s analysts see 233.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 137,335 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 26.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Voce Attacks Natus Board for Oversight Gap It Blames for Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL BABY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $535 MLN TO $540 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC IS SEEKING TO REMOVE CHAIRMAN OF NATUS BOARD & REPLACE HIM WITH A THIRD CANDIDATE; 23/04/2018 – VOCE CAPITAL – PROPOSING TO REMOVE NATUS’S CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Nox Medical’s Disposable Sleep Sensor Patent Survives Natus’ Challenge in USA and Europe; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS “REFRAIN FROM VOTING FOR REMOVAL OF CHAIRMAN ROBERT GUNST”; 20/03/2018 – Voce Fight Follows Disappointing Natus Guidance, Heated Coffee Shop Encounter; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 24C; 21/05/2018 – NOX MEDICAL SAYS JURY AWARDED CO DAMAGES FOR NATUS’ INFRINGEMENT, AND FINDING THAT NATUS’ INFRINGEMENT OF ‘532 PATENT WAS WILLFUL

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $904.55 million. It offers services and products used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2,718 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,718 was made by Heine Lisa Wipperman on Thursday, March 7.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Monday, April 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Monday, July 15 report. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by UBS. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank.