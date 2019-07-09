EPS for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Expected At $0.04; Sns Financial Group Has Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Holding

Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. NGS’s profit would be $525,111 giving it 100.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 6,997 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 15/03/2018 – Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market Anticipated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,527 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Sns Financial Group Llc holds 24,387 shares with $4.01M value, down from 26,914 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $72.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.95. About 426,138 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29

More notable recent Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Natural Gas Services started with Buy rating at Maxim – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OncoCyte Announces Transition to Ion Torrent Next-Generation Sequencing Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas Services Can Turn It On In The Medium- To Long-Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 29,550 shares. 42,791 are owned by D E Shaw Comm Inc. 109,203 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Lc. 616,901 were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 24,492 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.05% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 35,450 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 17,994 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 34,553 shares in its portfolio. 196,051 were accumulated by Thb Asset Mgmt. Spitfire Capital invested in 262,581 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $934,386 activity. The insider Taylor Stephen Charles sold $218,179. $45,500 worth of stock was sold by CHISHOLM JOHN on Tuesday, January 8.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $211.23 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 402.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

Sns Financial Group Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 7,197 shares to 83,233 valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 52,573 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin has 380,040 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.51M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 285,910 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company accumulated 150 shares. The New York-based Millennium Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Primecap Company Ca reported 2.00 million shares. Alyeska Inv Group Lp has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Checchi Advisers Llc reported 0.09% stake. Mizuho Bank & Trust, a Japan-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. First Financial Bank accumulated 7,725 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada holds 1,161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 20,302 are owned by Bridgewater Assocs Lp. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 30.97 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 5. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 15. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19400 target. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 11. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $193 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.