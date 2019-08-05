EPS for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Expected At $0.19; Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Position

Analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. EYE’s profit would be $14.86M giving it 39.22 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -36.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 622,553 shares traded. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has declined 21.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical EYE News: 08/03/2018 NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – IN QTR, COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 11.5% & ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 10.4%; 08/03/2018 – National Vision 4Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $52 MLN TO $56 MLN; 08/03/2018 – National Vision Latest 4Q Includes Tax Benefit of $43 Million; 15/05/2018 – National Vision Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $100M-$105M; 15/05/2018 – National Vision 1Q Rev $408M; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC EYE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION SECONDARY OFFERING PRICES AT $33.00/SHR; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – National Vision Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 3,044 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 85,824 shares with $8.90M value, down from 88,868 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions now has $14.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 752,883 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv owns 26,008 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 74 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. American Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Metropolitan Life New York owns 44,996 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,320 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 843 shares. Bessemer Gru has 0.19% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 11,973 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 23,397 shares. Ashfield Lc accumulated 4,166 shares. City Hldgs invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Moreover, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 1.08 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 18,000 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased John Hancock Tax (HTD) stake by 60,822 shares to 280,145 valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 30,898 shares and now owns 40,784 shares. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc was raised too.

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and maker of eyeglasses and value retailer of contact lenses. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy divisions. It has a 142.63 P/E ratio. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, as well as optometric services.