EPS for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Expected At $0.09; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)

Analysts expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 24.NOV’s profit would be $34.73 million giving it 61.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, National Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s analysts see -325.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 4.09 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q

Among 7 analysts covering ASOS Plc (LON:ASC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. ASOS Plc has GBX 4400 highest and GBX 2000 lowest target. GBX 3043.75’s average target is 25.26% above currents GBX 2430 stock price. ASOS Plc had 29 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 22. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18 with “Outperform”. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral”. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Liberum Capital maintained ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Liberum Capital has “Hold” rating and GBX 3200 target. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 3500.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3300.00 New Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4000.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5200.00 New Target: GBX 4200.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Upgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 4400.00 New Target: GBX 3300.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 4200.00 New Target: GBX 2750.00 Downgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

18/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

Among 6 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27.57’s average target is 23.74% above currents $22.28 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, August 12 to “Positive”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 12. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Thursday, September 5.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.60 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 47,187 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Stephens Ar reported 125,468 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 55,903 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 497,833 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nordea Ab owns 60,430 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company holds 0.02% or 74,567 shares. Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 30 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Company owns 273,172 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 120,666 shares. Bessemer reported 69,601 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd holds 18,938 shares.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of 2.04 billion GBP. The firm offers a range of clothing products, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, and accessories, as well as jewelry and beauty collections. It has a 33.52 P/E ratio. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through marketplace platforms, magazines, and social networking sites.