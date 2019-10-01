EPS for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Expected At $0.09; OVERSTOCK.COM (OSTK) Shorts Raised By 2.4%

Analysts expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 24.NOV’s profit would be $34.73M giving it 59.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, National Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s analysts see -325.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 382,794 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

OVERSTOCK.COM Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) had an increase of 2.4% in short interest. OSTK’s SI was 15.88M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.4% from 15.50 million shares previously. With 3.25 million avg volume, 5 days are for OVERSTOCK.COM Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s short sellers to cover OSTK’s short positions. The SI to OVERSTOCK.COM Inc’s float is 65.5%. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 718,528 shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/C2gYm7qmgj Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GkMgy4; 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM NAMES GREGORY J. IVERSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Offering Extended Due to Significant Interest as a Result of Asia Roadshow; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com: A Crypto Superstar Tumbles — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com CEO Announces Management Changes to Accelerate tZERO; 22/05/2018 – tZERO and BOX Digital Markets Announce Joint Venture to Launch lndustry’s First Security Token Exchange; 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $3.72; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – PATRICK BYRNE TO GIVE UP TZERO CEO TITLE AND ASSUME ROLE OF TZERO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $450,009 activity. 2,000 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares with value of $31,959 were bought by JOHNSON JONATHAN E III. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought $418,050 worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold Overstock.com, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 5.01% less from 19.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Inc holds 20,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. J Goldman Lp, a New York-based fund reported 20,504 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 389,968 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 3,000 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 302,401 shares. D E Shaw reported 167,404 shares stake. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,610 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Com has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,867 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl stated it has 217,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 1.86M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 126,083 shares. Virtu Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 17,907 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $385.36 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Partner. It currently has negative earnings. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games.

Among 6 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27.57’s average target is 28.47% above currents $21.46 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold National Oilwell Varco, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Germain D J Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 314,626 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.01% or 568,066 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 1.89 million shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 509,932 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Neuberger Berman Llc invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Retail Bank Of Hawaii has 35,632 shares. Hikari Power Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 43,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg, France-based fund reported 42,475 shares. Nordea Investment Ab owns 60,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 109,000 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 160,997 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.03% or 55,153 shares. 19,400 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System.