EPS for National Instruments (NATI) Expected At $0.38; United Bankshares Has 0.78 Sentiment

Analysts expect National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.56% from last quarter's $0.39 EPS. NATI's profit would be $50.12 million giving it 26.45 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, National Instruments Corporation's analysts see 35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 69,625 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500.

United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 77 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 99 decreased and sold their stakes in United Bankshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 70.10 million shares, down from 73.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Bankshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 88 Increased: 48 New Position: 29.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. for 758,150 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.04 million shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.81% invested in the company for 1.88 million shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Llc has invested 0.73% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.13 million shares.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Bankshares Offering Attractive Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

United Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Bank and United Bank (VA) that provide commercial and retail banking services and products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 29,989 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has risen 0.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $64.18M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $88,565 activity. LE DUY LOAN T had bought 2,028 shares worth $88,565 on Thursday, May 2.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss National Instruments’s (NASDAQ:NATI) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is National Instruments Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NI Expands Test Coverage for Wi-Fi 6 PA/FEM Components above 6 GHz – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NI Helps Cut RF Test Times Significantly for 5G mmWave Over-the-Air (OTA) Validation – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NI Tests the Computing Platform for Autonomous Vehicles – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

National Instruments Corporation designs, makes, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers. It has a 35.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides software products, such as NI TestStand to test and measure applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand software to configure real-time testing applications; NI DIAdem, which provides users configuration technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools; NI InsightCM Enterprise for monitoring critical and ancillary rotating equipment; and NI Multisim circuit design software.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold National Instruments Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 100.16 million shares or 1.35% less from 101.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Legal General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 504,700 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Next Financial Incorporated holds 10,285 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 2,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 17,840 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 12,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). 65,925 are held by Victory Mngmt. State Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.70 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Stanley reported 0.06% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 6,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).