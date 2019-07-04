EPS for National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) Expected At $0.61; Tuttle Tactical Management Has Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding

Analysts expect National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.96% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. NGHC’s profit would be $69.04M giving it 9.36 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, National General Holdings Corp.’s analysts see -20.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 95,358 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 66.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc acquired 14,680 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Tuttle Tactical Management Llc holds 36,859 shares with $3.84 million value, up from 22,179 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $286.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 23,237 shares to 5,641 valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 93,996 shares and now owns 36,179 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Investment stated it has 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Somerville Kurt F accumulated 3.29% or 159,327 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 23,968 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Svcs Automobile Association reported 2.52M shares. Loudon Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 11,378 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 0.26% stake. Martin Mngmt Lc owns 116,856 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hightower Tru Lta reported 2.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 79,418 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. State Bank Of The West has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Redmond Asset Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,797 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, January 24. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 8. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90M was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, January 28 Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National General Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The stock of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is National General (NGHC) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “(NGHC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into National General Holdings: Did you Acquire Stock Between June 2014 and August 2017? – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.