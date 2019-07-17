EPS for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Expected At $0.24; Tieton Capital Management Lifted By $712,516 Its Psychemedics (PMD) Position

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased Psychemedics Corp (PMD) stake by 20.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tieton Capital Management Llc acquired 50,894 shares as Psychemedics Corp (PMD)’s stock declined 44.47%. The Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 301,282 shares with $4.23 million value, up from 250,388 last quarter. Psychemedics Corp now has $48.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 28,654 shares traded. Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has declined 48.27% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD); 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation

Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 12.NESR’s profit would be $20.86M giving it 8.47 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s analysts see 60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 68,467 shares traded. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has declined 6.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NESR News: 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Meeting in Regard to Proposed Combination With Gulf Energy SAOC; 25/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Shareholder Special Meeting to Take Place May 18; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ National Energy Services Reunited C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NESR)

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14,941 activity. Doucot Charles M also bought $4,951 worth of Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) on Wednesday, June 5. 1,000 Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) shares with value of $9,990 were bought by KUBACKI RAYMOND C JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold PMD shares while 19 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.04 million shares or 2.96% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,650 are held by Invesco Ltd. Northern Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Quantum Cap Mgmt stated it has 56,179 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 36,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Punch And Assocs invested in 17,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 3,479 shares. Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) for 701 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 4,716 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co owns 35,847 shares. Hillsdale Investment has 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tieton Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 301,282 shares or 3.76% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 279,896 shares.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company has market cap of $706.47 million.