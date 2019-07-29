EPS for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Expected At $0.24; SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 12.NESR’s profit would be $20.86M giving it 8.23 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s analysts see 60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 75,755 shares traded. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has declined 6.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NESR News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ National Energy Services Reunited C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NESR); 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Shareholder Special Meeting to Take Place May 18; 25/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Meeting in Regard to Proposed Combination With Gulf Energy SAOC

SCYNEXIS INC (SCYX) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 12 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 13 sold and decreased equity positions in SCYNEXIS INC. The investment managers in our database now own: 16.35 million shares, down from 16.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding SCYNEXIS INC in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

The stock increased 2.16% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 174,008 shares traded. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) has risen 11.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SCYX News: 13/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Reports Full Yr 2017 Fincl Results and Provides Co Update; 24/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 20/03/2018 – SCYNEXIS Presents Data at Superbugs and Superdrugs 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in Scynexis; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS’s Oral SCY-078 Receives FDA QIDP And Fast Track Designations For The Treatment Of VVC And Prevention Of Recurrent VVC; 13/03/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SCYNEXIS INC AS OF MARCH 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 10/04/2018 – SCYNEXIS to Present SCY-078 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID); 08/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – SCYNEXIS: Initiation of Phase 3 Registration Program in VVC Planned for the Fourth Qtr of 2018, With Potential NDA Filing in 2020

Caxton Corp holds 6.06% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. for 4.33 million shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.03% invested in the company for 6.87 million shares. The California-based Bailard Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 28,840 shares.

Analysts await SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 21.74% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by SCYNEXIS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $40,750 activity.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $63.31 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.