EPS for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Expected At $0.24; Glatfelter (GLT) Shorts Lowered By 2.25%

Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 12.NESR’s profit would be $20.86M giving it 8.43 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s analysts see 60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 231,908 shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has declined 28.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NESR News: 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ National Energy Services Reunited C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NESR); 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Meeting in Regard to Proposed Combination With Gulf Energy SAOC; 08/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Shareholder Special Meeting to Take Place May 18; 25/05/2018 – National Energy Services Reunited Below 50-D-MA: Technicals

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had a decrease of 2.25% in short interest. GLT’s SI was 1.47M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.25% from 1.51 million shares previously. With 168,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)’s short sellers to cover GLT’s short positions. The SI to Glatfelter’s float is 3.42%. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 158,387 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company has market cap of $703.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold P. H. Glatfelter Company shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank has 58,481 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 193,035 shares or 0% of the stock. 26,564 are owned by Aperio Gp Llc. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 79,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Partners Incorporated reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 357,759 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd holds 2.78M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 33,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,197 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 16,735 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.01% or 11,041 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0.44% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 45,601 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,167 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $149,225 activity. DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS also bought $90,000 worth of P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) shares.