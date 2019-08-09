EPS for National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Expected At $1.19; Minerals Technologies (MTX)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 92 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 67 cut down and sold their stakes in Minerals Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 32.77 million shares, down from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Minerals Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to report $1.19 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.71% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. NTIOF’s profit would be $397.15 million giving it 10.04 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, National Bank of Canada’s analysts see 5.31% EPS growth. It closed at $47.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.

Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. for 379,562 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 108,500 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.65% invested in the company for 165,500 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.97% in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P, a California-based fund reported 323,028 shares.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial services and products to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.96 billion. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. Specialty Finance and International divisions.

