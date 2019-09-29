EPS for National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Expected At $0.61; Fluor (FLR) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Analysts expect National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.17% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. NBHC’s profit would be $18.99 million giving it 14.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -4.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 113,243 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c

Fluor Corp (FLR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 139 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 177 sold and reduced their stakes in Fluor Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 121.17 million shares, up from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fluor Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 62 Reduced: 115 Increased: 97 New Position: 42.

The stock increased 1.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 2.15 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.18M for 14.06 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Price Capital Management Inc. holds 6.16% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation for 78,881 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 83,574 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 72,744 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 801,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold National Bank Holdings Corporation shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.08% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Prudential Financial invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership has 1.5% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 227,300 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 59,905 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 396,222 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 60,871 shares. New York-based Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 26,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 32,627 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) or 30,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 10,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fragasso Grp Inc reported 12,596 shares.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.