EPS for NantKwest, Inc. (NK) Expected At $-0.25; Awm Investment Company Lowered Maxlinear (MXL) Stake

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) stake by 45.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 54,236 shares as Maxlinear Inc. (MXL)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 65,764 shares with $1.68M value, down from 120,000 last quarter. Maxlinear Inc. now has $1.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 192,265 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018

Analysts expect NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) to report $-0.25 EPS on August, 14.After having $-0.22 EPS previously, NantKwest, Inc.’s analysts see 13.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 707,012 shares traded or 89.19% up from the average. NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) has declined 73.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NK News: 23/04/2018 DJ NantKwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NK)

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $138.14 million. The firm develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It currently has negative earnings. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Nuvectra Corporation stake by 50,000 shares to 319,089 valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zafgen Inc. stake by 698,320 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Spero Therapeutics Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.68M for 37.42 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. Kwong Connie H. had sold 2,093 shares worth $45,419. PARDUN THOMAS E sold 16,575 shares worth $367,083. On Friday, February 15 the insider MOYER ALBERT J sold $788,096.