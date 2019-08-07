EPS for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Expected At $0.40; Mackenzie Financial Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. MYGN’s profit would be $30.55 million giving it 27.98 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Myriad Genetics, Inc.’s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 365,168 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES REVENUE $771-$773 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA SEEKS DOCUMENTS ON MEDICARE-MEDICAID BILLING; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Rev $193.5M; 04/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Five Studies at the Seventh International Symposium on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics ‘Cooperating With Government’s Request’; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 6.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 302,432 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 4.57 million shares with $220.66 million value, down from 4.87 million last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $200.56B valuation. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 11.68M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Trump’s consumer watchdog chief vents about ‘leaked’ information – memo; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Earlier Insisted Wells Start Independent Investigation of Wealth Management; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Memo: Four Top Risk Management Executives to Retire; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Myriad Genetics had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Needham. Deutsche Bank maintained Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) on Monday, August 5 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Sg Limited Liability reported 604,159 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 707 shares. Axa holds 102,787 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). 71 were accumulated by Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 49,705 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 772,523 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co owns 89 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 47,746 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 62,224 shares. 85,780 are owned by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Co. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 44,931 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 203,352 shares in its portfolio.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 159.31 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.53 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Ins Tx holds 0.78% or 309,093 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Essex Services Inc has 0.87% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 59,778 are owned by Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd Com. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 1.66 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 306,728 shares. Westport Asset Incorporated stated it has 1,000 shares. Pitcairn Communications owns 27,488 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Stockton holds 9,872 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory owns 7.37 million shares. Bailard reported 29,216 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advisors, Ohio-based fund reported 555 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 333,141 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 2.15% or 1.91M shares in its portfolio. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) stake by 3,424 shares to 43,130 valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 241,971 shares and now owns 292,862 shares. Ishares Tr (IYH) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 29 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Wood.