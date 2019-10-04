EPS for MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) Expected At $-1.47; Silversun Technologies (SSNT) Shorts Down By 40.48%

Analysts expect MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) to report $-1.47 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $1.08 EPS change or 276.92% from last quarter’s $-0.39 EPS. After having $-0.83 EPS previously, MyoKardia, Inc.’s analysts see 77.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 212,915 shares traded. MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) has risen 0.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MYOK News: 11/04/2018 – MyoKardia at American College of Cardiology Meeting May 11; 02/04/2018 – MyoKardia Begins Dosing in Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM Clinical Trial of Mavacamten in Symptomatic Non-obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients; 21/05/2018 – MyoKardia Announces Design of Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM Study Evaluating Mavacamten in Symptomatic, Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy; 08/03/2018 – MYOKARDIA INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WITH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 08/05/2018 – MyoKardia 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 08/03/2018 – MyoKardia: Conference Call at 4:30 Today, Data Presentation Sunday at American College of Cardiology; 21/05/2018 – MYOKARDIA SEES TOPLINE DATA IN SECOND HALF 2020; 08/03/2018 – New — MyoKardia steps closer to the launch of a groundbreaking heart trial after finding its low-dose starting point $MYOK; 08/03/2018 – MYOKARDIA SAYS SEVERAL ENDPOINTS ACHIEVED SIGNIFICANCE IN STUDY; 08/03/2018 – MYOK: BOTH COHORTS OF PIONEER-HCM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Silversun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) had a decrease of 40.48% in short interest. SSNT’s SI was 2,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 40.48% from 4,200 shares previously. With 14,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Silversun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s short sellers to cover SSNT’s short positions. The SI to Silversun Technologies Inc’s float is 0.14%. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 4,324 shares traded. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) has declined 27.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company has market cap of $16.61 million. The firm resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It has a 59.52 P/E ratio. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart.