EPS for MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Expected At $0.68; NL Industries (NL)’s Sentiment Is 1.77

Analysts expect MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. MFSF’s profit would be $5.80M giving it 11.93 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, MutualFirst Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 3.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 9,580 shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 14.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF); 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc

NL Industries Inc (NL) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.97, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 23 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 13 sold and reduced holdings in NL Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 4.24 million shares, up from 4.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding NL Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment is 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 3 investors sold MutualFirst Financial, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. only 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.10 million shares or 0.22% more from 4.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Group, a New York-based fund reported 3,764 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.86% or 263,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 74,314 shares. 8,495 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Ancora Advsr Lc, a Us-based fund reported 570,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2,427 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Ameritas Partners holds 424 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 174,829 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 70,469 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 58,511 shares.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $276.68 million. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Since July 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,950 activity. 150 shares valued at $4,950 were bought by Altobella Michelle A. on Wednesday, July 31.

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NL Industries, Inc. for 29,405 shares. Alliancebernstein L.P. owns 10,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 5,319 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Aperio Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 597 shares.

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $196.97 million. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business makes and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It has a 23.35 P/E ratio. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries.