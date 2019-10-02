EPS for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) Expected At $0.19; Wageworks (WAGE) Shorts Decreased By 18.48%

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) had a decrease of 18.48% in short interest. WAGE’s SI was 772,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 18.48% from 947,400 shares previously. With 723,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE)’s short sellers to cover WAGE’s short positions. The SI to Wageworks Inc’s float is 1.96%. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 09/04/2018 – WageWorks Names Ismail (Izzy) Dawood Interim Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against WageWorks, Inc; 17/04/2018 – WAGE INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – COMPANY APPOINTS EDGAR MONTES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 09/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS CO’S BOARD APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF ISMAIL DAWOOD AS INTERIM CFO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS: SEES MATERIAL WEAKNESSES IN INTERNAL CONTROL; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in WageWorks; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS TO RESTATE SOME FINL RESULTS; 18/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (WAGE)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company has market cap of $871.10 million. The companyÂ’s Oilfield Services segment offers specialized transportation, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services, which include the transporting of oversize and overweight shipments; and the transportation, handling, storage, and computerized inventory management of oilfield fluids, tubulars and drilling mud, pipe stockpiling, and stringing. It currently has negative earnings. This segment provides services related to the processing and production of heavy oil, such as well servicing and handling, and transportation and disposal of fluids, as well as frac support, dredging, water management, dewatering, pond reclamation, hydrovac excavation, drilling rig relocation, and conductor pipe setting services.

Among 2 analysts covering Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mullen Group Ltd. has $16 highest and $15 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 86.52% above currents $8.31 stock price. Mullen Group Ltd. had 2 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. IBC initiated the shares of MTL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating.

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits , which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. It has a 213.92 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WageWorks, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 33.24 million shares or 8.73% less from 36.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Granahan Invest Inc Ma holds 0.16% or 62,449 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Comm reported 1,352 shares. 5,999 were accumulated by Old Natl Comml Bank In. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 104,147 shares. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 115,452 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 8,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 44 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Weiss Multi reported 35,000 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 17,172 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0% or 5,300 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Gabelli Com Inv Advisers stated it has 84,248 shares.