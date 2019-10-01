EPS for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Expected At $0.20; Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered By $6.59 Million Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) stake by 60.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 56,825 shares as Ppg Inds Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 36,539 shares with $4.26M value, down from 93,364 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc now has $27.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 745,758 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE

Analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report $0.20 EPS on November, 4. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 2 analysts covering MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has $1100 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is -12.44% below currents $10.85 stock price. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had 3 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global upgraded Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of MWA in report on Wednesday, June 26 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Mueller Water Products, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 120.54 million shares or 4.19% less from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 46,448 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Asset invested in 122,725 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.03% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% or 22,076 shares in its portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 20,822 shares. Hendershot Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Raymond James & Assoc has 24,545 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 200 shares. Sei Investments Comm has 151,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 95,145 were reported by Aqr Cap Management Lc. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd reported 12,352 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors holds 253,926 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 77,693 shares. Manchester Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 45,950 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 36.06 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 18.06 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division accumulated 0.02% or 6,733 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,886 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 51,433 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 997,059 shares. American International Group Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Srb Corp owns 0.05% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 4,426 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated stated it has 20,001 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma reported 22.90M shares. Adirondack owns 140 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Thomas White Int Ltd holds 0.32% or 15,691 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 483,311 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.07% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 92,992 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 5.34% above currents $117 stock price. PPG Industries had 10 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of PPG in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12.