EPS for Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Expected At $0.44; Universal Display (OLED) SI Decreased By 30.39%

Analysts expect Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 29.41% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. MLI’s profit would be $24.93M giving it 16.74 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Mueller Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -24.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 128,444 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) had a decrease of 30.39% in short interest. OLED’s SI was 2.51M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 30.39% from 3.60M shares previously. With 715,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s short sellers to cover OLED’s short positions. The SI to Universal Display Corporation’s float is 5.93%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 572,384 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware

More notable recent Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLI) 14% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mueller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $30,194 activity. 343 shares were bought by Ford Kristee Michelle, worth $10,060.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Mueller Industries, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 51.25 million shares or 0.50% less from 51.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 418 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.06% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 7,862 shares. Gates Management has invested 1.22% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 143,116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 35,272 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Limited Liability Company owns 23,096 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Pinebridge L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 47,637 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Palisade Cap Lc Nj invested in 0.69% or 762,776 shares.

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 18.42 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Downgrade Keeps Pressure on OLED Stock – Schaeffers Research” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Universal Display (OLED) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, BCE and Universal Display – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Universal Display a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $8.35 billion. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. It has a 71.78 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others.