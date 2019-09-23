EPS for M&T Bank (MTB) Expected At $3.61; Last Week TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Analysts

Analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report $3.61 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 1.40% from last quarter’s $3.56 EPS. MTB’s profit would be $482.53 million giving it 10.82 P/E if the $3.61 EPS is correct. After having $3.34 EPS previously, M&T Bank Corporation’s analysts see 8.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $156.3. About 1.45M shares traded or 100.42% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 18.75% above currents $56.42 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, August 2. See TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering M\u0026T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. M\u0026T Bank has $210 highest and $15500 lowest target. $173.57’s average target is 11.05% above currents $156.3 stock price. M\u0026T Bank had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wedbush. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 2. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Wood. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold M&T Bank Corporation shares while 183 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 107.86 million shares or 0.13% less from 108.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 34,730 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.56% or 4,796 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 49,600 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1.99M shares. Bowling Mgmt Llc has invested 0.05% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Renaissance Invest Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp owns 21,540 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 0.02% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 2,404 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 645,179 shares or 0% of the stock. King Wealth holds 2,982 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wms Prns Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 14,306 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.03% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Advisor Ptnrs Limited invested in 3,895 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $20.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity. 1,025 shares were bought by Todaro Michael J., worth $153,247 on Monday, August 19.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity. Shares for $169,516 were bought by Smith Gary Dale on Monday, May 6.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 506,238 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 54.30 million shares or 1.67% less from 55.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Liability holds 10,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com invested 0.56% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Channing Ltd invested 2.68% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Legal General Group Public Lc owns 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 153,081 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 16,009 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 11 shares. United Fire Grp Inc reported 0.19% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,463 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 85 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt stated it has 22 shares. Zuckerman Invest Lc invested in 194,086 shares. 49,537 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.

