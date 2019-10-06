EPS for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Expected At $1.25; 3 Analysts Bullish WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report $1.25 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.10% from last quarter’s $1.29 EPS. MSM’s profit would be $69.10M giving it 14.02 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.45 EPS previously, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s analysts see -13.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.12. About 225,060 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST

Among 3 analysts covering WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WH Smith PLC has GBX 2500 highest and GBX 2215 lowest target. GBX 2388.33’s average target is 21.42% above currents GBX 1967 stock price. WH Smith PLC had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by RBC Capital Markets. See WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Unchanged

12/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 2450.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2100.00 New Target: GBX 2215.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

The stock increased 1.44% or GBX 28 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1967. About 134,882 shares traded. WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.12 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, High Street and Travel. It has a 23.39 P/E ratio. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books, as well as entertainment products.

Another recent and important WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) news was published by Marketwatch.com which published an article titled: “Metro Bank bank leads losses on London markets – MarketWatch” on January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd holds 126,949 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 1,900 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Co holds 0% or 166 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 4,181 shares. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 5,315 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% stake. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has 0.9% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 133,466 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 38 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 7,800 shares. 119,899 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 4,349 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. Brookstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.