EPS for MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Expected At $0.22; Lincoln National Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Holding

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 29.41% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. MRC’s profit would be $18.28M giving it 18.68 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, MRC Global Inc.’s analysts see 57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 612,723 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 17.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – KNOW Identity Awards Names Reed Taussig `CEO of the Year’, While ThreatMetrix Wins MRC Technology Award; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 26/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Royals perform well at MRC meet; 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM – MRC EMPLOYEES APPROACHED BY NORTHAM TO BECOME FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES IN A MOVE FOR BOOYSENDAL TO BECOME AN OWNER-OPERATING MINE

Lincoln National Corp increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 1,835 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 25,455 shares with $4.89M value, up from 23,620 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $235.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $214.02. About 3.04 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15.47 million shares. Eaton Vance, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Washington Natl Bank holds 1.31% or 42,992 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 21,290 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc invested in 1,069 shares. 15,353 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 3.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 96,530 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 1,881 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 15.23 million shares stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.01M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability invested in 3% or 350,631 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd stated it has 1,423 shares. 861,507 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Culbertson A N And holds 2,840 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.9% stake.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo.

Lincoln National Corp decreased Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 14,114 shares to 116,539 valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (JKG) stake by 6,067 shares and now owns 3,302 shares. Ishares Tr (IYW) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MRC Global had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MRC Global Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 6.80% less from 87.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 7.37 million shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 29,663 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 159,306 shares. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 1.10M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) or 21,257 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 13,869 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,019 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.2% or 216,957 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 12,308 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ellington Group Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,700 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 0.01% or 14,093 shares. Baillie Gifford & owns 650,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 0% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 54,883 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 23,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio.