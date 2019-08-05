EPS for Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) Expected At $0.49; Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report $0.49 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.89% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. MOV’s profit would be $11.29 million giving it 12.19 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Movado Group, Inc.’s analysts see 104.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 68,391 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.25; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 11C; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MLN TO $615 MLN; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO 4Q ADJ EPS 52C; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $605M-$615M; 07/03/2018 Movado Opts Out of Baselworld, Sets Its Own Summit in Davos; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $50.5M-Net $52.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Movado Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOV)

Genesis Energy LP (GEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 49 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 48 decreased and sold holdings in Genesis Energy LP. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 87.65 million shares, up from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Genesis Energy LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 36 Increased: 30 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Movado Group, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 40,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 5,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 120,655 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Co holds 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) or 585 shares. Group One Trading L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Virtu Fincl Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 22,553 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 6,390 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 30,969 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.33% or 77,350 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $550.66 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Tx holds 12.72% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. for 300,000 shares. Rr Advisors Llc owns 3.29 million shares or 8.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc has 6% invested in the company for 10.67 million shares. The Texas-based Salient Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust, a New York-based fund reported 308,097 shares.

The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 276,977 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 28/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Month of Sundays at Genesis Community Garden Bronx; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.07; 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 22/05/2018 – ASICS Launches The 25th lteration Of The GEL-KAYANO® Series, Helping Runners Go The Distance; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study’s Cancer Patients; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 27/03/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH – THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FORMULATED INTO A TOPICAL GEL FOR DIRECT APPLICATION ONTO SKIN; 25/05/2018 – TBC BANK – SUBSIDIARY JSC TBC BANK ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER AND UNDERWRITER FOR EUROPEAN BANK FOR GEL 120 MLN EUROBOND ISSUE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMM; 15/03/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Discusses Recent Regulatory Policy Revision

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the natural gas and crude oil industry. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. It operates through four divisions: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of natural gas and crude oil.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 440.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $20.84 million for 31.63 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.