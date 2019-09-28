EPS for Moog Inc. (MOG.A) Expected At $1.26; AK Steel Holding (AKS) Sellers Decreased By 7.91% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) to report $1.26 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.56% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. MOG_A’s profit would be $44.12 million giving it 16.21 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.35 EPS previously, Moog Inc.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 84,879 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. AKS’s SI was 41.73 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 45.32M shares previously. With 7.73M avg volume, 5 days are for AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)’s short sellers to cover AKS’s short positions. The SI to AK Steel Holding Corporation’s float is 13.49%. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 10.84M shares traded or 18.54% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS); 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on Imported Steel Under Section 232; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 21/05/2018 – U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $711.87 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 4.36 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold AK Steel Holding Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 191.91 million shares or 0.93% more from 190.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank stated it has 588,500 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,059 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% or 135,735 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 3.99 million shares or 0% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Management reported 18,820 shares. Creative Planning reported 59,787 shares stake. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 2.43 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 18,389 shares in its portfolio.

