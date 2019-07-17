EPS for Moody's (MCO) Expected At $1.94; Regis (RGS) Shorts Raised By 10.11%

Analysts expect Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report $1.94 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 4.90% from last quarter’s $2.04 EPS. MCO’s profit would be $367.82M giving it 26.41 P/E if the $1.94 EPS is correct. After having $2.07 EPS previously, Moody's Corporation’s analysts see -6.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $204.98. About 522,233 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 22, 2018; 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS VSEOBECNA UVEROVA’S A2 LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATING; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Marble Point Clo Xii Ltd; 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS TWO TRANCHES IN 3 SPANISH ABS-SME DEALS; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba2 RATING TO FASTPARTNER POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS IF NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS PROCESS EXTENDS BEYOND 2018, IT MAY ADD ELEMENT OF UNCERTAINTY AROUND OUTCOME AS KEY ELECTIONS ARE SLATED IN ALL 3 COUNTRIES; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES HILTON’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Travis County’s, Tx Goult And Golt Bonds, Series 2018

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $720.07 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Regis Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 8,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,063 shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors L P holds 66.63% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 10.66M shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 142,167 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability accumulated 1.3% or 2.78 million shares. Hennessy Advsrs owns 183,700 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). 1,815 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley reported 21,219 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 27,864 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,613 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 124,458 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 49,517 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Nomura. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.86 billion. It operates through two divisions, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. It has a 30.38 P/E ratio. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 12,433 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce Limited holds 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 12,778 shares. Vontobel Asset has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc owns 1,400 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,113 shares. Blackrock holds 0.1% or 12.28 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Carroll Associate Inc invested in 0% or 46 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 216,102 shares. Sirios Management L P has invested 1.25% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 516,882 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Llc has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2,905 shares. 240 are held by North Star Inv. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 409 shares or 0.01% of the stock.