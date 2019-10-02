EPS for Montage Resources (MR) Expected At $0.16; Ameris Bancorp Has 1.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 64.44% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. MR’s profit would be $5.33M giving it 5.36 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Montage Resources Corporation’s analysts see -58.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 224,379 shares traded. Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has declined 86.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.26% the S&P500.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 100 funds started new or increased holdings, while 54 decreased and sold positions in Ameris Bancorp. The funds in our database now have: 42.53 million shares, up from 40.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ameris Bancorp in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 37 Increased: 75 New Position: 25.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $114.37 million. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. It has a 1.62 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial clients primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 5.05% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp for 695,286 shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 187,100 shares or 4.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 4.66% invested in the company for 759,429 shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Forest Hill Capital Llc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 171,289 shares.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $67.43M for 10.12 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.