EPS for Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Expected At $0.68; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)

Among 4 analysts covering North West (TSE:NWC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. North West had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12. See The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $30 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

Analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report $0.68 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. MNRO’s profit would be $22.56M giving it 31.36 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Monro, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.3. About 360,459 shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales

The stock increased 1.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 85,405 shares traded. The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) has 0.00% since June 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday services and products to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Canadian activities comprise 122 Northern stores, which offer food, financial services, and general merchandise; 7 Northmart stores that provide fresh foods, fashion, and health services and products; 31 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offer family fashion, household products, and food; 13 Quickstop convenience stores that provide ready-to-eat foods, petroleum products, and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots clearance center; and 1 Price Chopper store, which offers grocery items. It has a 15.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s international activities include 30 AC Value Centers that provide food and general merchandise to remote and rural regions; 13 Cost-U-Less mid-size warehouse stores, which offer discount food and general merchandise; 1 Island Fresh IGA store with deli, bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce, a coffee and espresso bar, an adult beverage department, and the U.S. and international food brands; and 3 Quickstop convenience stores that provide ready-to-eat foods, petroleum products, and related services.

More notable recent The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The North West Company Inc.’s (TSE:NWC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The North West Company Inc.’s (TSE:NWC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A stock yielding 7% with a unanimous buy call and expected gain of over 37% – The Globe and Mail” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with a stable dividend, a 22% gain expected and 9 buy calls – The Globe and Mail” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: This stock soared 93% in 2018 with a further 68% gain forecast in 2019 – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Monro, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 5,194 shares. First Tru Advisors L P owns 52,125 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company owns 14,255 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 571,852 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tanaka Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 365 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,863 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Company reported 11,401 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 9,185 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 22,476 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 46 shares. Old National Bancshares In accumulated 0.02% or 4,230 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Granite Investment Prns Lc has invested 0.1% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.04% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,528 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $79,600 activity. $79,600 worth of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) was sold by Mulholland Maureen on Wednesday, February 13.