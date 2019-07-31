EPS for Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Expected At $0.22; Shorts at DIGERATI TECHNOLOGIES (DTGI) Lowered By 96.67%

Analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. MNR’s profit would be $20.72M giving it 15.78 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 369,816 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

DIGERATI TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:DTGI) had a decrease of 96.67% in short interest. DTGI’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 96.67% from 6,000 shares previously. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.156. About 85,600 shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Shift8 Technologies, Inc., provides Internet telephony services and products through its cloud telephony application platform and session communication network. The company has market cap of $3.09 million. It offers voice over Internet protocol communication services to telecommunications companies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides Internet services, including fully hosted IP/PBX services, IP trunking, call center applications, prepaid services, interactive voice response auto attendant, call recording, simultaneous calling, voicemail to email conversion, and multiple customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment for specialized applications.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. The insider Miller Kevin S. bought $2,003. 152 shares were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P, worth $1,999 on Monday, June 17. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of stock or 18,555 shares. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie.

Among 2 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Monmouth Real Estate Inv had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. It has a 126.27 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company holds 254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 35,300 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp, New York-based fund reported 420 shares. 19,451 were accumulated by Eqis Incorporated. 58,199 are held by Menta Cap. 355,103 are held by Da Davidson. Victory Capital Inc invested in 0% or 11,730 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 136,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 11,937 shares stake. Shufro Rose And Lc holds 0.08% or 62,800 shares. 21,185 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 124,360 shares.