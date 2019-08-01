EPS for MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) Expected At $0.04; Tableau Software (DATA) Sentiment Is 1.89

Tableau Software Inc (DATA) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 183 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 97 reduced and sold stakes in Tableau Software Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 73.86 million shares, up from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tableau Software Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 9 to 8 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 69 Increased: 116 New Position: 67.

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 2 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 77.78% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. MGI’s profit would be $2.48 million giving it 15.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, MoneyGram International, Inc.’s analysts see -166.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 1.49 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors (MGI); 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MoneyGram International, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com owns 123,100 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 13,855 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Beach Point Capital Management L P has 2.95M shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 12,579 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 5,445 shares. D E Shaw And Commerce owns 1.26 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1.54M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 144 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 235,762 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $152.08 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MoneyGram to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MoneyGram News: MGI Stock Skyrockets on Ripple Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MoneyGram News: MGI Stock Soars on Ripple Deal – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mastercard Partners with Evolve to Serve Gig Economy Workers – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Facebookâ€™s Libra Could Be One of Many Threats Tamping Square Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.53. About 6.01M shares traded or 210.65% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) has risen 65.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Hmi Capital Llc holds 19.64% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. for 1.31 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 3.27 million shares or 14.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadian Capital Management Lp has 5.11% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Connecticut-based Kensico Capital Management Corp has invested 4.89% in the stock. Crosslink Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 121,595 shares.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $14.80 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.