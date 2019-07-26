EPS for MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) Expected At $0.04; Community Health Systems (CYH) Shorts Increased By 2.13%

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 77.78% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. MGI’s profit would be $2.48M giving it 15.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, MoneyGram International, Inc.’s analysts see -166.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 1.37 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c

Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH) had an increase of 2.13% in short interest. CYH’s SI was 24.69M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.13% from 24.18M shares previously. With 1.44M avg volume, 17 days are for Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH)’s short sellers to cover CYH’s short positions. The SI to Community Health Systems Inc’s float is 24.6%. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 2.33 million shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 18/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Proposed Exchange Offers; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Community Health Systems Rtg To ‘CCC+’; Outlk Neg; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE OFFERS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE FOR EACH EXCHANGE OFFER; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH TO C FROM CCC; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHANGE; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SEES FY LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.10 TO $1.50; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $149.60 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MoneyGram International, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32 are held by Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Prelude Management Llc has 0% invested in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 2 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 1,075 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% or 38,152 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 12,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 38,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 27,409 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 163,263 shares. D E Shaw And reported 1.26 million shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 401,443 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Community Health Systems, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Limited Company holds 0.01% or 99,355 shares. Kbc Nv has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 5.18 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 179,296 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 107,200 shares. 211,622 are held by State Teachers Retirement Systems. 172,642 were reported by Sector Pension Invest Board. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 978,800 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 4,200 were reported by Fifth Third Natl Bank. 39,890 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 39,179 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 45,037 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.

Among 3 analysts covering Community Health (NYSE:CYH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Community Health had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $5 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3.5 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.67 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $320,000 activity. $320,000 worth of stock was bought by Ely James S. III on Friday, May 17.