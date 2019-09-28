EPS for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Expected At $0.60; Ugi (UGI) Shorts Raised By 8.8%

Ugi Corporation (NYSE:UGI) had an increase of 8.8% in short interest. UGI’s SI was 7.49M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.8% from 6.89M shares previously. With 1.19 million avg volume, 6 days are for Ugi Corporation (NYSE:UGI)’s short sellers to cover UGI’s short positions. The SI to Ugi Corporation’s float is 4.33%. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 1.13M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.45% from last quarter's $0.58 EPS. MCRI's profit would be $10.83 million giving it 17.24 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.'s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 37,455 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.54 million shares or 1.35% less from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 868,284 shares. Texas-based Next Finance Gp has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 9,300 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,938 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Icon Advisers Incorporated Comm stated it has 0.05% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 26,182 shares. Davenport Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 346,882 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 4,041 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 143,700 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 4,798 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 12,758 shares. 1,518 are held by Kbc Gru Nv. First Quadrant L P Ca owns 4,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4,153 shares stake.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company has market cap of $746.93 million. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. It has a 22.37 P/E ratio. The company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold UGI Corporation shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Communication Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 4,195 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 551,913 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 92,843 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Ameriprise Fincl reported 449,125 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.06% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 226,562 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 4,625 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 327 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Dupont Capital Management reported 56,582 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 236,688 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.06% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Captrust accumulated 8,193 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Lc reported 11,437 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co reported 411,177 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 732 shares.