EPS for Momo Inc. (MOMO) Expected At $0.53; Nomura Holdings Upped Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 979.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 97,958 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 37.61%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 107,958 shares with $2.45 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $2.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 1.37M shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Analysts expect Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.36% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. MOMO’s profit would be $109.68 million giving it 16.03 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Momo Inc.’s analysts see 165.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 1.08 million shares traded. Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has declined 19.62% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MOMO News: 11/05/2018 – Momo Announces Successful Closing of Tantan Transaction; 07/03/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O – MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS WERE 99.1 MLN IN DECEMBER 2017, COMPARED TO 81.1 MLN IN DECEMBER 2016; 15/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE EXITED MOMO, VIPS, TWTR, AMZN, CCJ IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Lonestar Cell MTN and Youtap Launch Momo Pay in Liberia; 09/03/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $36; 07/03/2018 MOMO INC MOMO.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.53; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O – MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS (“MAU”) WERE 103.3 MLN IN MARCH 2018, COMPARED TO 85.2 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CryptoKitties launches in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan; appoints Tuzki creator Momo Wang as brand ambassador and first contributor to Artist Series

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 6,833 shares to 10,423 valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 54,579 shares and now owns 22,421 shares. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Clean Yield Grp owns 192,238 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 4,157 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 431,500 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.22% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 8.35 million shares. Moreover, Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 98 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 13,721 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co reported 177,300 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancorp & Company has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 170,614 were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. $49.19M worth of stock was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13. Welling Glenn W. bought 1.00M shares worth $19.38 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, February 28. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of HAIN in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 1.

Among 5 analysts covering Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Momo had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of MOMO in report on Wednesday, March 13 to “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of MOMO in report on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Daiwa Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc.. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by CLSA with “Buy”.

