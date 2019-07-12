EPS for Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Expected At $1.64; STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (SWYDF) SI Decreased By 6.73%

Analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report $1.64 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $1.88 EPS. TAP’s profit would be $348.45M giving it 8.36 P/E if the $1.64 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Molson Coors Brewing Company’s analysts see 215.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 297,198 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) had a decrease of 6.73% in short interest. SWYDF’s SI was 2.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.73% from 2.57M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 23942 days are for STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SWYDF)’s short sellers to cover SWYDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0199. About 24,995 shares traded. Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $18.40 million. The Company’s principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. It currently has negative earnings.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

Among 4 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $69 target.