EPS for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Expected At $0.36; 2 Analysts Covering LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Among 5 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LHC Group had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. See LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report $0.36 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 12.20% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. MOD’s profit would be $18.26M giving it 9.97 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Modine Manufacturing Company’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 110,775 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $727.93 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 8.7 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold Modine Manufacturing Company shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa accumulated 237,730 shares. D E Shaw Com accumulated 594,531 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt holds 697,979 shares. 956,954 were reported by Granahan Inv Ma. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 31,733 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112 shares. Teton Advisors stated it has 400,000 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 214,700 shares. Tygh Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.58% or 648,624 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 59,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Fincl Consulate Inc has 1.53% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 242,075 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 10,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,762 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $597,559 activity. Wollenberg Scott D had sold 35,334 shares worth $542,363. 6,600 Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares with value of $99,684 were sold by Moore Larry Oscar. $44,488 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was bought by Appel Dennis P on Friday, March 22.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 49.84 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daruma Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 26,283 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd owns 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 20,294 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.19% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 1,928 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Pinebridge L P has 0.04% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 17,039 shares. 90,639 are held by Kennedy Mngmt. Piedmont Inv Inc has 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Mason Street Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Bancorporation Of Omaha reported 0.5% stake. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 44,426 shares. Victory owns 380,790 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Co Delaware invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,739 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.48 million shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity. Shares for $7.85M were sold by Myers Keith G.