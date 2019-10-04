EPS for Model N, Inc. (MODN) Expected At $-0.03; SHIMANO INDS ORDINARY SHARES (SHMDF) Sellers Increased By 15.67% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report $-0.03 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Model N, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 87,868 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Model N hires new CPO – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Model N (NYSE:MODN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Model N, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.71 million shares or 7.04% more from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorp holds 44,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 8,045 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate owns 151,504 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Light Asset Ltd reported 2.18M shares. 621,567 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 20,598 shares. Pdt Prtn accumulated 0.02% or 20,457 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 12,840 shares. 24,129 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 60,171 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Vanguard has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Acadian Asset Limited Co accumulated 67,651 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $70,876 activity. 2,600 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shares with value of $70,876 were sold by Anderson – Mark – Albert.