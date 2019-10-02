EPS for Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) Expected At $0.50; TOSHIBA ORDINARY SHARES (TOSBF) Shorts Increased By 0.38%

TOSHIBA CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) had an increase of 0.38% in short interest. TOSBF’s SI was 1.21 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.38% from 1.20 million shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 464 days are for TOSHIBA CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)’s short sellers to cover TOSBF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 100 shares traded. Toshiba Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. MINI’s profit would be $22.34M giving it 18.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Mobile Mini, Inc.’s analysts see 21.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 460,774 shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TSX futures gain as oil prices recover – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ In Position to Post Potentially Bullish Closing Price Reversal Bottom – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Look for Short-Covering Rally if Pelosi Says â€˜Noâ€™ to Impeachment – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Trade Through 7798.25 Changes Main Trend to Down – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Trend Changes to Down on Trade Through 7798.25 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes.

