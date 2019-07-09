EPS for Mimecast Limited (MIME) Expected At $-0.03; Banbury Partners Has Cut Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holding

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Mimecast Limited’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 119,403 shares traded. Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has risen 14.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MIME News: 17/04/2018 – Mimecast Offers Cyber Resilience for Email with New Detection, Remediation and Threat Intelligence Capabilities; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $40; 17/05/2018 – Mimecast 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast Sees 1Q Rev $76.3M-$77.1M; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MIMECAST APPOINTS CHRISTINA VAN HOUTEN AS THE NEW CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebitda $49M-$51M; 14/05/2018 – MIMECAST 4Q REV. $73.4M, EST. $71.6M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 1.4% Position in Mimecast

Banbury Partners Llc decreased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) stake by 48.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc sold 314,533 shares as Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV)’s stock rose 35.71%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 336,717 shares with $15.73 million value, down from 651,250 last quarter. Servicemaster Global Hldgs I now has $7.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 194,968 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Autoliv Inc. (ALV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SERV in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SERV in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Buckingham Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SERV in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 39.24% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $65.27M for 27.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The firm offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows clients to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls.

More notable recent Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Perfect Stock For An Exponentially Growing Market… – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JCOM vs. MIME: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mimecast Limited (MIME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mimecast: Recent Correction Gives Good Buying Chance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mimecast Named Best Email Security Solution at SC Awards Europe 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.