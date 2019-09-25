EPS for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Expected At $0.83; Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Shorts Increased By 10.34%

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) had an increase of 10.34% in short interest. CLBS’s SI was 41,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.34% from 37,700 shares previously. With 42,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s short sellers to cover CLBS’s short positions. The SI to Caladrius Biosciences Inc’s float is 0.48%. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 3,712 shares traded. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has declined 44.16% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CLBS News: 08/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES REPORTS INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR PHASE 2 T-REX TRIAL OF CLBS03 FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES; 09/04/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming April Conferences; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES BUYS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO A LATE STAGE; 22/03/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Caladrius Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLBS); 13/03/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Doses First Patient with CLBS12 in Phase 2 Critical Limb lschemia Trial in Japan; 07/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Access Event Set By Chardan for May. 14; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC – UNDER DEAL TERMS , ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO DATA SET, REGULATORY FILINGS FOR CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Receives SAKIGAKE Expedited Review Designation in Japan for CLBS12 for Treating Critical Limb lschemia; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BUYS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report $0.83 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 40.68% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. MOFG’s profit would be $13.46M giving it 9.20 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see -5.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 24,677 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 5.11 million shares or 5.93% less from 5.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 418,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 4,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc has 0.02% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 23,800 shares. Schneider Management Corp stated it has 0.34% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). State Street Corp has 197,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 18,274 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Huntington Bancorp invested in 0% or 1 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 42,497 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Parametric Port Associate Lc reported 8,608 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 55,465 shares.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $495.60 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,917 activity. $13,934 worth of stock was bought by True Douglas K on Wednesday, June 5. $2,840 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was bought by Hayek Matthew J on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $6,975 were bought by Godwin Janet E on Wednesday, September 4. On Friday, May 3 Hartig Richard J bought $29,036 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING — Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the Upcoming September Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Keys to Successfully Timing the Markets – September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 95% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.