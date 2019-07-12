EPS for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC) Expected At $-0.01; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shorts Increased By 43.18%

Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) had an increase of 43.18% in short interest. TYL’s SI was 1.35 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 43.18% from 941,100 shares previously. With 345,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL)’s short sellers to cover TYL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.27. About 103,653 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83

Analysts expect Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.27 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services company. The company has market cap of $20.27 million. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It currently has negative earnings.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.71 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 66.39 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.