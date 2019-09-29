EPS for Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) Expected At $0.98; Park West Asset Management Lifted Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 45.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 1.60 million shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 5.10 million shares with $81.37M value, up from 3.50 million last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 2.03M shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO

Analysts expect Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to report $0.98 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.92% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. MBCN’s profit would be $3.18 million giving it 11.94 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Middlefield Banc Corp.’s analysts see -2.97% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 3,496 shares traded. Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MBCN News: 19/04/2018 – Middlefield Banc 1Q EPS 80c; 15/05/2018 – Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment; 18/05/2018 – MIDDLEFIELD GROUP: E SPLIT FILES IPO OF PFD, CLASS A SHRS; 26/04/2018 – REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Annual Financial Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ Middlefield Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBCN); 05/03/2018 REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications has $22 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 15.19% above currents $16.06 stock price. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Staley Cap Advisers Inc invested in 806,300 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 21,900 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.96% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 746,223 shares. First Personal Serv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.36M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 64,804 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.10M shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 15,623 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has invested 0.22% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Menta Cap Limited has 36,902 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.53% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 1,605 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Nuanceâ€™s Automotive Speech Recognition Spin-Off Seen With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 28, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Baidu (NASDAQ: $BIDU) Launches Robotaxi Trials in Changsha and Nuance (NASDAQ: $NUAN) Wins Alconics Award for AI-Powered Biometrics Tech – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nuance Announces â€œWhen-Issuedâ€ Trading in Connection with Upcoming Spin-Off – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Convenes Auto Industry Luminaries at its 2019 China Auto Forum in Shanghai – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS) stake by 500,000 shares to 1.00M valued at $20.80M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Clipper Rlty Inc stake by 36,042 shares and now owns 478,928 shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Middlefield Banc Corp. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 946,871 shares or 2.46% more from 924,121 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 982 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 2,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 5,809 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 9,502 shares. Eidelman Virant has 15,255 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN). The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN). 7 are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Citigroup invested in 0% or 690 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN). Barclays Plc accumulated 26 shares. 15,318 are held by United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) for 44,827 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) for 11,708 shares.

More notable recent Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Middlefield Banc Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MBCN) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy These 5 Top Small Banks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will YETI Holdings Continue to Surge Higher? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 20, 2019.