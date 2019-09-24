EPS for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Expected At $0.57; Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. MPB’s profit would be $4.83M giving it 11.28 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 9,004 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 20.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 101 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 129 reduced and sold their stakes in Westlake Chemical Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now have: 41.77 million shares, down from 44.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Westlake Chemical Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 85 Increased: 70 New Position: 31.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $218.00 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising installment loans, mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 24 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $96,003 activity. The insider Klinger Robert E bought $2,989. De Soto Matthew G bought $6,248 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) on Friday, March 29. Shares for $4,491 were bought by Moisey Robert J on Friday, June 28. $2,495 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares were bought by Frank Joel L.. Shares for $5,015 were bought by Grubic Robert C. Another trade for 82 shares valued at $2,009 was made by MOWERY THEODORE W on Friday, March 29. QUANDEL NOBLE C JR had bought 120 shares worth $2,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.38, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 127.70% more from 1.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 29,141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn Incorporated has invested 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Jpmorgan Chase owns 3,845 shares. Bridgeway Management reported 41,848 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 61 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 7,437 shares. 49,637 were accumulated by Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Banc Funds Limited Liability Com has 55,067 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Gendell Jeffrey L reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

More notable recent Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Miners Bank offices receive branding makeover to reflect Mid Penn Bank name – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mid Penn Bank Named as One of Top 200 Mid-Tier Banks – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mid Penn Bank Seeks Regulatory Approval to Establish Hazle Township Branch – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 18,358 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) has declined 7.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Rev $284.3M; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westlake Chemical declares $0.4452 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westlake Chemical Partners: Breakout Coming? – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Westlake Partners to increase stake in Westlake Chemical OpCo for $201M – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $788.57 million. The firm operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Robotti Robert holds 7.02% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP for 290,187 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 135,000 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 1.29% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The New York-based Midas Management Corp has invested 1.29% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 13,100 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.00 million activity.