EPS for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Expected At $0.57; Shorts at Popular (BPOP) Lowered By 12.48%

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) had a decrease of 12.48% in short interest. BPOP’s SI was 2.71 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.48% from 3.09M shares previously. With 475,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s short sellers to cover BPOP’s short positions. The SI to Popular Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 282,522 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c

Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. MPB’s profit would be $4.83M giving it 11.17 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 59,588 shares traded or 267.80% up from the average. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 20.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A; 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services and products primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company has market cap of $5.27 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks With Amazingly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios to Own Now – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Popular, Fossil, Principal Financial, Vipshop and Synnex. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $215.88 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising installment loans, mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.

More notable recent Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mid Penn Bank Named as One of Top 200 Mid-Tier Banks – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Miners Bank offices receive branding makeover to reflect Mid Penn Bank name – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mid Penn Bank Seeks Regulatory Approval to Establish Hazle Township Branch – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 24 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $96,003 activity. 40 shares were bought by KERWIN GREGORY M, worth $998 on Friday, June 28. $515 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was bought by Abel Robert A on Friday, March 29. The insider De Soto Matthew G bought $6,262. Frank Joel L. bought $2,495 worth of stock. $1,996 worth of stock was bought by MOWERY THEODORE W on Friday, June 28. Noone John E also bought $4,684 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) on Thursday, August 15. Klinger Robert E bought $2,994 worth of stock or 120 shares.

