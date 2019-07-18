EPS for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Expected At $0.53; Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Sellers Decreased By 0.09% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report $0.53 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.16% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. MPB’s profit would be $4.49M giving it 12.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 10.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 4,784 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 28.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A; 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. AXNX’s SI was 1.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 1.27 million shares previously. With 47,400 avg volume, 27 days are for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s short sellers to cover AXNX’s short positions. The SI to Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc’s float is 17%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 116,779 shares traded. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 25 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $146,586 activity. Shares for $6,262 were bought by De Soto Matthew G. 123 shares valued at $3,014 were bought by QUANDEL NOBLE C JR on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 180 shares valued at $4,491 was bought by Moisey Robert J. KERWIN GREGORY M also bought $980 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares. Novak Alan P. bought $599 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) on Friday, June 28. Shares for $2,994 were bought by Klinger Robert E. Another trade for 20 shares valued at $499 was bought by Abel Robert A.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $223.92 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 15.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising installment loans, mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 2.03% more from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) for 7,195 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Morgan Stanley stated it has 5,378 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 19,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 27,090 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 220 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 49,637 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 1 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 213,257 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) for 80,885 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 3,505 shares. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) for 30,580 shares. State Street holds 0% or 66,967 shares. Banc Funds Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) or 996 shares.