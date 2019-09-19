EPS for MicroStrategy (MSTR) Expected At $0.73; SIYATA MOBILE ORDINARY SHARES (SYATF) Sellers Decreased By 99.66% Their Shorts

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 12.05% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. MSTR’s profit would be $7.48M giving it 50.73 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s analysts see -621.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 93,869 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure

SIYATA MOBILE INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SYATF) had a decrease of 99.66% in short interest. SYATF’s SI was 400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 99.66% from 116,000 shares previously. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3232. About 2,500 shares traded. Siyata Mobile Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYATF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications systems for trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars, and others. The company has market cap of $40.48 million. It develops and provides vehicle mounted communications platform over advanced 3G and 4G mobile networks, under the Uniden Cellular brand. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity. $260,262 worth of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was bought by RECHAN LESLIE J.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. It has a 56.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge.