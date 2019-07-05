EPS for MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Expected At $0.59; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Raised Its At&T (T) Holding

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 17.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 21,297 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 144,747 shares with $4.54 million value, up from 123,450 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $250.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 21.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit

Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.27% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. MGP’s profit would be $174.04 million giving it 13.18 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, MGM Growth Properties LLC’s analysts see 3.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 277,810 shares traded. MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has risen 10.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MGP News: 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MGM GROWTH – AMENDMENT REDUCED INTEREST RATE OF TERM B FACILITY TO 1% PER ANNUM FOR BASE RATE LOANS, 2% PER ANNUM FOR EURODOLLAR RATE LOANS; 05/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties: Membership Interest Purchase Agreement Will Be for 100% of Interests in Northfield Park Associates; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 26/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties 1Q Adjusted FFO 53c/Shar; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties 1Q Adjusted Funds From Operations $140.6 Millio; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS

MGM Growth Properties LLC engages in owning, acquiring, and leasing casino resort properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.18 billion. It resorts provide casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It has a 32.44 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the company??s properties include approximately 27,233 hotel rooms, 2.6 million square feet of convention space, 100 retail outlets, 200 food and beverage outlets, and 20 entertainment venues.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.