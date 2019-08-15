EPS for Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Expected At $0.68; Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) SI Decreased By 3.57%

Analysts expect Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.94% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MEI’s profit would be $25.20M giving it 9.58 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Methode Electronics, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 191,661 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO

Hallmark Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:HALL) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. HALL’s SI was 124,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 128,700 shares previously. With 67,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Hallmark Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:HALL)’s short sellers to cover HALL’s short positions. The SI to Hallmark Financial Services Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 199,497 shares traded or 127.18% up from the average. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 12/03/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Rev $97.4M; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability reported 83,763 shares. Heartland Advsrs accumulated 97,869 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 25,617 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.01% stake. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 1,179 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co holds 121,693 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 314,564 shares. Legal General Gp Pcl accumulated 1,948 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 21,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). 42,785 are held by Tiaa Cref. Intrepid Capital Inc owns 685,575 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 198,168 shares.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $304.46 million. The firm operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal divisions. It has a 9.03 P/E ratio. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri.

More notable recent Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hallmark Financial’s (HALL) Shares Gain on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hallmark Financial (HALL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VERB Reports Consolidated, Unaudited, Pro Forma Second Quarter Revenue of $3.7 Million and 37% Increase In SaaS Revenue Over Prior Quarter – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Madison Square Garden Company Reschedules Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 64.94% above currents $26.07 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.