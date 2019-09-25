EPS for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Expected At $0.50; Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Covered By 4 Bulls

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 108.33% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CASH’s profit would be $18.45M giving it 16.52 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 36,291 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers

Among 7 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.25’s average target is 31.75% above currents $95.07 stock price. Xilinx had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13000 target in Monday, August 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. See Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $128.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Benchmark

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $145.0000 130.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $130.0000 105.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $125.0000 115.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 122.0000

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold Meta Financial Group, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 90,027 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Co accumulated 32,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Zpr Investment holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 37,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 63,487 shares. 4,743 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Gsa Cap Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,790 shares. Amer Fin Gru holds 1% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 437,092 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 19,831 shares. 428,456 are owned by Phocas Financial. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 62,120 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 4.63 million shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Com accumulated 5,800 shares. State Bank Of America De has 124,108 shares. 2,702 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1 Great Energy Stock You Might be Overlooking – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla’s Musk pushed for SolarCity deal despite major cash crunch -lawsuit – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Must Use Its Cash Wisely – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How to Position Yourself Now for a Bear – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 14.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Stocks Analysts Are Talking About Today – Schaeffers Research” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Xilinx, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XLNX) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xilinx -2.5% on CFO departure – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.07. About 1.13M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold Xilinx, Inc. shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 15,429 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 77,347 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B has 5,596 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Pdt Prtnrs Limited Co owns 0.55% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 79,600 shares. First Personal Services has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 58 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cookson Peirce And Company Inc holds 2.63% or 265,384 shares. 439,348 were reported by Polar Ltd Liability Partnership. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 6,465 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Highland Limited Com holds 0.54% or 61,362 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 2,622 shares. Bokf Na invested in 10,196 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp holds 177,453 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 348,815 shares.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.01 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 25.91 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.