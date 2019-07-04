EPS for Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) Expected At $0.94; Dropcar (DCAR) Sellers Decreased By 15.98% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report $0.94 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.62% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. MTOR’s profit would be $78.48 million giving it 6.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Meritor, Inc.’s analysts see -8.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 171,380 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) had a decrease of 15.98% in short interest. DCAR’s SI was 202,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.98% from 241,500 shares previously. With 218,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s short sellers to cover DCAR’s short positions. The SI to Dropcar Inc’s float is 2.9%. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.0151 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1801. About 53,910 shares traded. DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) has declined 85.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Have Dropped 41%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avis Budget Group Announces Closing of $400 Million Senior Notes Offering – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avis Budget Group Announces Intention to Offer $400 Million of Senior Notes – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for clients and the automotive industry. The company has market cap of $4.62 million. The firm offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud platform and mobile app that help clients and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Meritor, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 941,786 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 12,309 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.05M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 63,231 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Ag invested 0.05% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 46,906 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 31,284 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 696,913 shares. Glenview Ltd reported 7.70 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 11,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk L P has invested 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 51,916 shares.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. It has a 8.13 P/E ratio. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $188,284 activity. Plomin Joseph A. sold $206,256 worth of stock. 2,000 shares valued at $42,000 were bought by Boehm Rodger L on Tuesday, May 14. 1,148 shares valued at $24,028 were sold by Bialy Paul on Friday, February 1.